Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anwar Hossain

Savings & Banking App

Anwar Hossain
Anwar Hossain
Hire Me
  • Save
Savings & Banking App illustration flat clean minimal anwar.uiux ios app payments digital payments mobile banking invest saving goals
Download color palette

Hey Creatives 🔥
Hi everyone!

Here's my recent exploration. What do you think? Give your opinion in the comments below! 😉

Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback.

Thanks! :)

Available for a new design project

Let's Talk:
anwar.uiux@gmail.com

Interested in seeing more *real* projects like this one? Follow Me 😎

Dribbble | Behance | Uplabs | Instagram |

Anwar Hossain
Anwar Hossain
Hello 👋, Let's Talk About Your Next Project! 🎉
Hire Me

More by Anwar Hossain

View profile
    • Like