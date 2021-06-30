Brilliance Script - Modern Script Font

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Buy for commercial license on that link : https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/skinny-type/rengoku/
Brilliance Script is a bold script font with smooth curves is great for Branding, Logo Design, Lettering, Logotype, Clothing, Poster, magazine, packaging, posters, shopping bags, t-shirts, book covers, photography, special events and other design projects.
Product Content :
- Brilliance Script (otf-ttf)
Features :
- Uppercase & Lowercase
- Numerals
- Punctuations (OpenType Standard)
- Accents (Multilingual characters)
- Ligatures and Alternate
- Works on PC & Mac
- Underline swashes
- Simple installations
- Accessible in the Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, even works on Microsoft Word.
How to access alternate glyphs? you can see it on this link ( http://goo.gl/1vy2fv )
I hope you enjoy this font. If you have any questions please don't hesitate to drop me a feedback :)
Thank you
Skinny type