Lu Liu

Daily UI 010 - Social Share Icons Web Design

Daily UI 010 - Social Share Icons Web Design share button socialshare social icon web app mobile ui design dailyui
Day 010 of 100-day design challenge.

3 social share buttons. Which one do you prefer?

I'd be really appreciated if you leave comments/advises!!!

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
