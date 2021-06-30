The Nightfall - Stylish Script Font

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Buy for commercial license on that link : https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/skinny-type/the-nightfall/
The Nightfall is a romantic typefaces. bold, elegant & fun vintage script font. Can be used for various purposes.such as logos, wedding invitation, t-shirt, letterhead, signage, news, posters, badges etc.
The Nightfall features 300+ glyphs and 100+ alternate characters, ligatures, swash and multiple language support.
View all glyphs here:
http://s28.postimg.org/7osts7ezx/All_Glyphs.jpg
To enable the OpenType Stylistic alternates, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Indesign & CorelDraw X6-X7.
How to get access alternate glyphs from open type fonts:
http://youtu.be/iptSFA7feQ0
There are additional ways to access alternates/swashes, using Character Map (Windows), Nexus Font (Windows), Font Book (Mac) or a software program such as PopChar (for Windows and Mac).
How to access all alternative characters, using Windows Character Map with Photoshop:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Go9vacoYmBw