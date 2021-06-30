Romance Sunshine - Luxury Font Duo

Buy for commercial license on that link : https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/skinny-type/romance-sunshine-monoline/

Romance Sunshine Script is a new modern script font with an irregular baseline. Feminine style and style. Romance Sunshine Script looks beautiful in wedding invitations, thank you cards, quotes, greeting cards, logos, business cards and more. Perfect for use in ink or watercolor. Includes start and end letters, alternatives and support for many languages.

Files include:

Romance Sunshine Script.OTF

Romance Sunshine Script.TTF

To activate the OpenType Stylistic alternative, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Indesign & CorelDraw X6-X7, Microsoft Word 2010 or a later version. There is an additional way to access alternatives / swashes, using the Character Map (Windows), Nexus Fonts (Windows), Font Book (Mac) or a software program such as PopChar (for Windows and Mac).

How to access all alternate characters:

