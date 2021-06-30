Arunika - Modern Calligraphy Font

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Buy this font on https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/skinny-type/arunika/
Arunika is an elegant and flowing handwritten font. It is PUA encoded which means you can access all of the glyphs and swashes with ease! It maintains its classy calligraphic influences while feeling contemporary and fresh. Fall in love with this font and bring your projects to the highest levels!