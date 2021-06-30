Skinny type

Arunika - Modern Calligraphy Font

Skinny type
Skinny type
  • Save
Arunika - Modern Calligraphy Font type design calligraphy typeface font typography branding design
Download color palette

Buy this font on https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/skinny-type/arunika/

Arunika is an elegant and flowing handwritten font. It is PUA encoded which means you can access all of the glyphs and swashes with ease! It maintains its classy calligraphic influences while feeling contemporary and fresh. Fall in love with this font and bring your projects to the highest levels!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Skinny type
Skinny type

More by Skinny type

View profile
    • Like