Raf Redwan

Ecommerce Shop - Header Style & Product Page

Raf Redwan
Raf Redwan
  • Save
Ecommerce Shop - Header Style & Product Page category page website header header style header page product product list product page landingpage ecommerce store shopping cart checkout online shopping web design store shop store design online shop ecommerce
Download color palette

Hello Dribbbler, Hope your week is going well.

Here is the update from an eCommerce shop platform called Zocoly that allows anyone to set up an online store and sell their products.

This is the header & product page style I did for zocoly.

Interested in collaboration & push your product to the next level?  just write to me at rafredwan@gmail.com

Thanks

Raf Redwan
Raf Redwan

More by Raf Redwan

View profile
    • Like