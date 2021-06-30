RIVA- CBD Beauty Product

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is one of my recent project. RIVA is a CBD beauty brand. In the logo we tried to show water drop in a minimal way. Also they wanted a fresh looking clean brand. So we came up with this idea. The color that we used is blue and nude orange. And we showed here a little glimpse how that typography may look like for the brand.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Project Inquiry: brandoxideoffice@gmail.com