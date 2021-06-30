Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jahid Hasan

RIVA- CBD Beauty Product

Jahid Hasan
Jahid Hasan
Hire Me
  • Save
RIVA- CBD Beauty Product logodesign brand identity branding modern logo aqua  logo water logo female brand logo cbd beauty brand logo cbd product logo blue orange fresh logo minimal logo beauty brand logo cbd logo waterdrop logo river logo
Download color palette

This is one of my recent project. RIVA is a CBD beauty brand. In the logo we tried to show water drop in a minimal way. Also they wanted a fresh looking clean brand. So we came up with this idea. The color that we used is blue and nude orange. And we showed here a little glimpse how that typography may look like for the brand.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Project Inquiry: brandoxideoffice@gmail.com

Jahid Hasan
Jahid Hasan
Logo, Brand Identity and UI Design Expert
Hire Me

More by Jahid Hasan

View profile
    • Like