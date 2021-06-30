Sadaka is a WordPress theme that can be fit to build a website like charity, donation, fundraise etc. It's a good looking WordPress theme with modern and clean design based on Bootstrap 5. Furthermore, the theme has a flexible layout which enables you to build a responsive website. The theme is fully responsive and optimized for tablets and mobile devices.

The theme is compatible with the most popular eCommerce plugin like WooCommerce, donation plugin like GiveWP, and it comes with easy to use contact and donation forms that you can integrate with PayPal, MailChimp, and other services.

The theme is SEO friendly and includes dozens of options to customize the theme to your liking. The theme will help you setup campaigns and make it easy to keep track of the money raised and the donations received.

Live view: https://www.templatemonster.com/wordpress-themes/sadaka-charity-donation-and-fundraising-wordpress-theme-187933.html