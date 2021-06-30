Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Innovation of the week - Uber game

Innovation of the week - Uber game uber visual feedback tool website feedback tool comment on website annotation tools for websites web design review tool review live website website annotation tool design collaboration tools purple yellow innovation red collaboration hiruttl brucira illustration design feedback tool
We're aware this isn't recent but the game game is innovation in the way it spreads awareness about how difficult these seemingly easy jobs are while still keeping it fun and engaging! Kudos to the team that developed this!

https://ruttl.com/

