打起精神｜楷書

打起精神｜楷書 漢字 手書き文字 필기한자 chinese calligraphy
WFH的工作效率還行嗎？
WFH更忙的請舉手🙋‍♀️🙋🙋‍♂️

✒ 筆：Parker 51、Pilot 平行筆
💧 墨：Diamine Marine, Sailor 常盤松
出處：《你並非一無所有》

https://blog.ohyeah22.art/

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
