回顧｜行書

回顧｜行書 漢字 手書き文字 필기한자 chinese calligraphy
今天邀請大家用睡前的十秒鐘，回顧自己的人生旅途，想想有哪些貴人造就了現在的自己。
邊書寫這篇手稿，邊陸續浮現了好多身影，有好多的感謝，有的甚至來不及說。只要認真回顧起來，十秒鐘根本是不夠的！

✒ 筆：紅銅鋼筆 m尖 #ystudio #物外
💧 墨：Diamine syrah

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
