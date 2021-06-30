Leeds United F.C. Concept

This concept for Leeds United takes inspiration from the club's nickname, the Peacocks, and historical badges:

The crest depicts a peacock (inspired by the 1981-84 crest) created by negative space upon a crest shaped like a Yorkshire rose (a staple of modern Leeds crests). The top 4 petals of the rose also act as the bird's plumage, while the bottom holds the teams initials LUFC (1971-73, and 1998-Current). The three-pointed crown represents the peacock's head feathers and the club's three league championships. The soccer ball combines the panel design of the modern crest and is seated similarly to the circle on the 1981-84 crest.

Current Crest: https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/thumb/5/54/Leeds_United_F.C._logo.svg/1200px-Leeds_United_F.C._logo.svg.png