Justin Lowery

Heather Hilling

Justin Lowery
Justin Lowery
  • Save
Heather Hilling handdrawn logo type baskerville
Download color palette

She wanted a cursive, feminine H. My wife drew one. She loved it. Here it is. Baskerville fit perfectly.

View all tags
Posted on May 2, 2011
Justin Lowery
Justin Lowery

More by Justin Lowery

View profile
    • Like