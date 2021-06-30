Delivery App UI | Pickdrop

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Sharing with you the Mobile App UI of the Logitech Delivery App.
We worked on the User research and App UI Design for Pick drop, A delivery app that uniquely aims to democratize delivery services. We researched, conducted User Interviews and planned the App design to make Pick ups and deliveries of couriers & packages much easier for Individuals and Small businesses by implementing a easy to navigate and track interface. This is the Case Study of the Research and design work we put in.
I invite you to check out full Behance Presentation, where you can read in details our approach and final deliverables ✨
Have a great day everybody!
---------
Show us, love! Press "L".
Follow me on Behance | Linkedin | Instagram