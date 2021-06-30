Ajay Karthik

Delivery App UI | Pickdrop

Delivery App UI | Pickdrop
Sharing with you the Mobile App UI of the Logitech Delivery App.

We worked on the User research and App UI Design for Pick drop, A delivery app that uniquely aims to democratize delivery services. We researched, conducted User Interviews and planned the App design to make Pick ups and deliveries of couriers & packages much easier for Individuals and Small businesses by implementing a easy to navigate and track interface. This is the Case Study of the Research and design work we put in.

I invite you to check out full Behance Presentation, where you can read in details our approach and final deliverables ✨

Have a great day everybody!

