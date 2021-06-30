Kritika N.

Landing Page for Estate Website and App

Kritika N.
Kritika N.
  • Save
Landing Page for Estate Website and App illustration figma ui ux design dailyui app
Download color palette

Welcome to my third day of #DailyUI
Here is the landing page designed for the Property, which is the estate company offering users to search their new accommodation.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Kritika N.
Kritika N.

More by Kritika N.

View profile
    • Like