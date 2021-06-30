🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribblers 🔥
Real Estate website 🏦.
I tried to make this interface minimal and clean.
Suppose you like this shot hit "L" on the keyboard. Leave a comment to inspire me and follow me to get more shots like this.
Designed by Deena Dhayalan ❤
CHECK OUT MY:
LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/in/deenadesigner/
Behance
https://www.behance.net/deenadhayalan
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/deena.designer/
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.