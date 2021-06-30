LagneshRorschach

#shadowslayer125

india tamilnadu bike magic sword game gameasset concept conceptart illustration graphic design
Shadowslayer125 (got either this or handlebarsword)- a cyberpunkish / mystic double-edged #longsword with power to do something cool.

I get it... its a #wierd concept, but this has been in my head so long...am so glad its finally out in design form. Hope this is interesting. TYTC

