Shailendra Vishwakarma

Taboo- Branding and packaging

Shailendra Vishwakarma
Shailendra Vishwakarma
  • Save
Taboo- Branding and packaging drawing sketch advertisement socialmedia productbranding graphicdesign motion graphics beerpackaging graphic design typography packaging photoshop illustration branding logo
Download color palette

Taboo Indian Pale Ale is a fresh, tropical session IPA: an ode to contemporary India's love for experimentation and flavour.

Shailendra Vishwakarma
Shailendra Vishwakarma

More by Shailendra Vishwakarma

View profile
    • Like