Diana

Daily UI #2

Diana
Diana
  • Save
Daily UI #2 checkout creditcardcheckout plantstore dailyui designchallenge
Download color palette

Hi guys! 👋

This is Daily UI challenge #2, which is a credit card checkout screen. I imagined this would be for an e-commerce plant store (I'm obsessed with plants!), so I tried to make this as user-friendly as possible, including using accessible colour palettes and contrasts.

Thank you for checking out my page!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Diana
Diana

More by Diana

View profile
    • Like