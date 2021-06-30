Karthik Thammisetty

Newton classes

Hello everyone,
hope you are doing great and today I want to share my new project called Newton classes, it is an online education app that is helpful to teachers and students, by using this they can easily "Schedule classes", "share assignments to students" easily use the app which has a minimal user interface

