Name Pending

Name Pending black girl character design character astrology science nasa comic story space cowgirl galaxy space astronaut dribbble african dark skin illustrator illustration vector design art
I think I am going to make this into a short series.
It's going to be painfully slow to create as I am grinding through life to secure my bag, but I am going to try to get through as much of it as I can and try not to give up on it along the way lol.

Follow me on Instagram! https://www.instagram.com/raysoartsy/

