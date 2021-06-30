Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hanif Hibatullah

Mie Hoo Ah (Restaurant Menu Design)

Hanif Hibatullah
Hanif Hibatullah
  • Save
Mie Hoo Ah (Restaurant Menu Design) menu noodle photoshop coreldraw restaurant branding design graphic design
Download color palette

Hi Everybody!

This is My first post on dribbble, and I will share "Mie Hoo Ah Restaurant Menu Design". Mie Hoo Ah is one of the food businesses located in the city of Surakarta, Indonesia.

Software Used :
- CorelDraw
- Adobe Photoshop

If you are interested in collaborating with me, please contact me at :
- Email : hanifmail04@gmail.com
- Instagram : www.instagram.com/haniff.haha
- LinkedIn : www.linkedin.com/in/hanif-hibatullah-2001/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Hanif Hibatullah
Hanif Hibatullah

More by Hanif Hibatullah

View profile
    • Like