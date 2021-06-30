Bruno Dinamarco

Cultural Center Finder

Bruno Dinamarco
Bruno Dinamarco
  • Save
Cultural Center Finder desktop web places venues cultural finder search dashboard maps map interaction app interface experience design ux ui
Download color palette

Some fun project I'm working with some friends :) "Cultura além da Capital" is meant to be a platform where people can easily find cultural centers around countryside cities.

Bruno Dinamarco
Bruno Dinamarco

More by Bruno Dinamarco

View profile
    • Like