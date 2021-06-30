indorama charitable trust brand identity

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
indorama charitable trust is a well know trust that works in healthcare, education and social reforms. so when i got a chance to design the identity of the logo, the inspiration came from the sun, which is all about giving.
Sun represent life. The light after the darkness.
It’s the origin, symbol of influence and positive energy. It is always the giver of life. In Hindu mythology, it is also considered the “divine rejuvenator.
So the identity is multifaceted, its going forward and growing in shape = progress.