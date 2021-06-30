ASHWIN JOHARAPURKAR

indorama charitable trust brand identity

indorama charitable trust brand identity
indorama charitable trust is a well know trust that works in healthcare, education and social reforms. so when i got a chance to design the identity of the logo, the inspiration came from the sun, which is all about giving.
Sun represent life. The light after the darkness.
It’s the origin, symbol of influence and positive energy. It is always the giver of life. In Hindu mythology, it is also considered the “divine rejuvenator.
So the identity is multifaceted, its going forward and growing in shape = progress.

