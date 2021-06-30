BetMonkeys brand icon

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Dribbblers,
I want to share this logo concept for a recent branding project that I have been working on. It's a betting site named BetMonkeys. BetMonkeys is a Sports Betting disruptor built on the premise that watching sport isn’t enough. They want to elevate the game, and how you experience it.
Ping me at aabash727@gmail.com for any logo/branding projects.
Skype: Aabash Gyawali or +977 9844822244
Let's connect :
Behance: behance.net/aabash1995
Instagram: instagram.com/aavashography
Facebook: facebook.com/Aavash727