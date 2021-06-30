Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Aavash Gyawali
BetMonkeys brand icon animal logo adobe illustrator logo design animal symbol icon brand mark logomark abstract graphic design golden ratio monkey logo betting site monkey design branding logodesign minimal logo logo mark
I want to share this logo concept for a recent branding project that I have been working on. It's a betting site named BetMonkeys. BetMonkeys is a Sports Betting disruptor built on the premise that watching sport isn’t enough. They want to elevate the game, and how you experience it.

Ping me at aabash727@gmail.com for any logo/branding projects.
Skype: Aabash Gyawali or +977 9844822244
Let's connect :
Behance: behance.net/aabash1995
Instagram: instagram.com/aavashography
Facebook: facebook.com/Aavash727

    • Like