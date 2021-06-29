🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Bolivia Script is a calligraphic script font that comes with beautiful alternative characters. a mixture of copper calligraphy with a zipper style. Designed to bring the elegance of style. Bolivia Script attracts fine, clean, feminine, sensual, glamorous, simple and very easy to read typeface. The classic style is very suitable to be applied in various formal forms such as invitations, labels, menus, logos, fashion, make up, stationery, letterpress, romantic novels, magazines, books, greeting / wedding cards, packaging, labels.