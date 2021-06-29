Font Collection Bundle

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Update +7 New Fonts!
This is your chance to get all my fonts for a very low price of $10! Includes 59 Fonts in 44 typography. This bundle includes various font styles such as, calligraphy, signature, brush lettering, handwriting, and more. with hundreds of glyphs, including alternatives, straps, slashes, and international language support.
Also supported is PUA encoded. Access Silhouette Studio compatible font characters, Cricut Design Space. Simply copy and paste alternative characters using Character Map (Windows), Nexus Fonts (Windows), Font Book (Mac) or a software program such as PopChar (for Windows and Mac).
This offer is available indefinitely.
This pack is perfect for greeting cards, branding, business cards, quotes, posters, stickers, blogs, logos, weddings, signage, packaging, birth announcements, photo overlays, wall art, quotes, printed materials, bags, t-shirts and so on. more. . . . more. . . !
Thank you