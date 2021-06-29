Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI 011- Flash message

Daily UI 011- Flash message mobileapp ui design ui ux userinterface uidesign
Day 11 of the #dailyuichallenge is to design a flash screen with both the outcome for error and success.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
