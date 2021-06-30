Good for Sale
Iconly Pro
Piqo Design

Iconly Pro | Media icons

Iconly Pro
Piqo Design
Iconly Pro for Piqo Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Iconly Pro | Media icons player radio cast movie video playlist music media audio sound illustration icondesign iconpack icons set iconset iconography icons icon
Iconly Pro | Media icons player radio cast movie video playlist music media audio sound illustration icondesign iconpack icons set iconset iconography icons icon
Iconly Pro | Media icons player radio cast movie video playlist music media audio sound illustration icondesign iconpack icons set iconset iconography icons icon
Iconly Pro | Media icons player radio cast movie video playlist music media audio sound illustration icondesign iconpack icons set iconset iconography icons icon
Download color palette
  1. Desktop - 49.png
  2. Desktop - 51.png
  3. Desktop - 50.png
  4. Desktop - 54.png

Iconly 2.3 — 600+ Essential icons

Price
Free
Get for free
Available on gum.co
Good for sale
Iconly 2.3 — 600+ Essential icons

Hey guys 🤩
Here's the another shot of the Iconly Pro from Iconly page.
Also, we’d love to share it with you since it’s part of our Iconly Pro icon pack.

✨ Follow us on social media to stay informed about Iconly’s news and new icons.
Iconly Pro Instagram page | Iconly Pro Twitter page

🦚 Do you love that? Tell us in comments below.

🔥 Our Figma community:
https://Piqo.design/figma

💎 Download other kits on Gumroad:
https://gumroad.com/piqodesign

Follow Piqo Design:
Gumroad | IG | BE | TW

Desktop - 49.png
100 KB
Download
Bcccbbe776f2b53fe206166d74ad0f4a
Rebound of
Freebie: Iconly V2.2 New Type
By Afshin T2Y ✪
Piqo Design
Piqo Design
Hire Us

More by Piqo Design

View profile
    • Like