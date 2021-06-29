Rene Bobo

Promotional Cooling Towel design for Health Insurance Company

Rene Bobo
Rene Bobo
Hire Me
  • Save
Promotional Cooling Towel design for Health Insurance Company branding illustration advertising print collateral adobe illustrator graphic design
Download color palette

Sporty promotional cooling towel design for a health care company, using their branded colors and logo.

Rene Bobo
Rene Bobo
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Rene Bobo

View profile
    • Like