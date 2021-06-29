Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Gloding Sophia Script

Gloding Sophia Script is a hand brushed font created with brush and ink. Gloding Sophia Script This typeface is ideal for use in bold watercolor designs or handwritten styles, such as blog titles, posters, wedding elements, t-shirts, clothing, covers books, business cards, greeting cards, brands, cafe/restaurant signs. merchandising, etc.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
