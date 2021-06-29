🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Astri Script is a beautiful calligraphy font with many alternative styles, looks natural, luxurious, elegant, and perfect for any extraordinary project. Astri Script is suitable for various products such as invitations, product packaging, quotes, product design, crafts, labels, photography, watermarks, logos & branding. Everything can be accessed using software that supports Opentype, such as Adobe Indesign, Adobe CS Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop CC, and Corel Draw.etc