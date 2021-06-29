Charan

Virtual reality

Virtual reality figma web ui interaction design design dailyui ux
Designed Something. Designed an VR Screen. Designing the Virtual Reality Frames are Different I just Given a Try. Designed a Phone Screen, Article Screen and a to-do list Screen.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
