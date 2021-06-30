Redel Bautista

Facebook Ads – Engineering eBook

Redel Bautista
Redel Bautista
Hire Me
  • Save
Facebook Ads – Engineering eBook engineering facebook ads facebook banner ad design social media ad ebook creatives facebook ad advertisement figma banner ads graphic design ads design
Download color palette

Designed Facebook ads for a software company's eBook 💻

Press "L" to show some love. ❤️
📧 Open for new projects. Cheers! 😊

Redel Bautista
Redel Bautista
Graphic Designer for Ads, Creatives & Pitch Decks
Hire Me

More by Redel Bautista

View profile
    • Like