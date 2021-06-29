Javax West

Sign In/Sign Up Material Design Template with reveal animation, forget password, registration, login features for Android app using material design UI
Hi everyone!

Today I wanna share with you Sign In / Sign Up form design on android with reveal animation
You can try the demo here:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.javax.west.material.free

