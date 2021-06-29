GhalaaBan, E-Grain Delivery Application Design

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey Everyone, I hope this finds you well.
GhalaaBan is a grocery delivery application operating from the suburbs of Rawalpindi, Pakistan. It is the first whole grain online store delivering a diverse set of products at affordable prices in the twin cities of Islamabad, and Rawalpindi.
https://www.ghalaaban.com/
The icons used in the app were from Flaticons!
The Mobile app design was created in collaboration with the Ghalaaban founder using design sprints. The users of the service found it easy to navigate and it met all their needs when ordering grains online.
The following shots are a few of the project files, I worked on when designing the mobile ready prototype for the business.
Looking forward to all of your feedback, everyone. Any and all improvements would be appreciated.
Thanks, X!