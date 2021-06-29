SCCHE Logo

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Logo design for St. Charles Christian Home Educators. My goal was to create a mark that allowed for variety in the symbolism so that each subsidiary organization could get their own brand. I wanted each part to express it's unique focus, while still feeling like part of the whole.
Organizations include SCCHE, HeartStrong, Learning Center, Cluster Groups, Reading and Math Intervention, Choir, and Band.