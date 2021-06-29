Masum Billah

Modern x lettermark logo design

Masum Billah
Masum Billah
  • Save
Modern x lettermark logo design wordmark custom logo lettermark minimalist logodesign logo design logotypes logo branding brand logo branding a logo branding identity logomark logos modern minimalist logo minimalist logo modern x lettermark logo x lettermark logo
Download color palette

This is "Modern x lettermark logo design"
Let me know your valuable feedback about this logo.(This modern minimalist logo is available for sale in just $599)
Follow Behance
FOR YOUR PROJECT:
Email: masumbillahniaz8@gmail.com
TALK FIRST BEFORE HIRING:

*Hire Me
**Hire Me
***Hire Me
Or
Whatsapp: +8801784400444

=THANK YOU=

Masum Billah
Masum Billah

More by Masum Billah

View profile
    • Like