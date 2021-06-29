Chris Feddersen

Sports betting concept

Sports betting concept app prototype mobile sports basketball interaction design ux
The goal was to provide a more interesting format for picking the over/under for each of the key stat lines whilst providing easier access to relevant stats. I've used the NBA app as a demo but could be applied to many other sports.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
