F Street Neighborhood Church Branding

F Street Neighborhood Church specializes in ministering to work-release inmates. While our church family loves the beautiful, historic, red brick church building located at the corner of 13th and F Streets that we call home, we especially cherish the neighborhood around us and all the people who live nearby, each one an eternal soul for whom Jesus came into the world. F Street Church at its core is a Biblically-based ministry.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
