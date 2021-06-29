Remi Syahdeni

Maungaji Website Redesign

Remi Syahdeni
Remi Syahdeni
  • Save
Maungaji Website Redesign graphic design branding pandemic dailyui covid19 uidesign uidaily ui design
Download color palette

Just finished the 1st iteration of redesigning the maungaji website. There is still a lot of room for improvement for our website. And our passion is still burning to advance Qur'an literacy and the welfare of Qur'an teachers in Indonesia. Fighting! ✊

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Remi Syahdeni
Remi Syahdeni

More by Remi Syahdeni

View profile
    • Like