Jimtype Studio

Lonely Day - Handwritten Script Font

Jimtype Studio
Jimtype Studio
  • Save
Lonely Day - Handwritten Script Font
Download color palette

Link Download:
Full Version
https://jimtypestudio.com/product/lonely-day-font/

Introducing - Lonely Day is a sweet and expensive script with additional ligatures and stylistic set alternates dancing above and below the letters. This font is made with a fun theme and is perfect for logos, wedding invitations, headings, t-shirts, letterheads, signage, labels, news, posters, badges, etc.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Jimtype Studio
Jimtype Studio

More by Jimtype Studio

View profile
    • Like