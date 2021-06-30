Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Shoebox

Shoebox poster movie collage design texture illustration
Unused movie poster for David Fortune's latest short Shoebox which recently premiered at Tribeca in association with Indeed Works and Lena Waithe. If you get a chance to check this short out, you won’t forget it.
Watch it here: https://jobschangeus.com/risingvoices-shoebox/

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
