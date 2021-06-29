Fakhri Fadhila Fathoni

Furniture Shop App UI Design

Fakhri Fadhila Fathoni
Fakhri Fadhila Fathoni
  • Save
Furniture Shop App UI Design mobile design furniture design ux uiux ui ui ux design ui design
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers 🏀
I want to share my exploration about furniture shop app UI design

Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback!

Thank you !!
_

Let's collaborate!, contact me at
Email: fakhrifadhila@live.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Fakhri Fadhila Fathoni
Fakhri Fadhila Fathoni

More by Fakhri Fadhila Fathoni

View profile
    • Like