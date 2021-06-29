Finding Beauty - Signature Font

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Introducing Finding Beauty- A Script Font
Finding Beauty is designed and carefully handcrafted elegantly and gracefully to embrace your project. This font will never go wrong for your audience, clients, guests or anyone around you! Use it for headings, logos, business cards, printed quotes, invitations of all sorts, cards, packaging, and your website or social media branding.
Our font always includes Multilingual option to make your branding globally recognized.
Includes:
Finding Beauty (OTF/TTF/WOFF)
Features:
Standard Ligatures
Stylistic Sets
Multilingual Support (84 languages)
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation
Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/search.html?q=finding+beauty&submit=Search
Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/finding-beauty/