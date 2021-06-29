Billie Sight - Signature Font

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Introducing Billie Sight- A Signature Font
Billie Sight is a modern and elegant handcrafted signature font to embrace your audiences or guests. Every stroke and curve was created to capture the essence of elegance and style. Perfect for social media posts and ads, printed quotes, t-shirt designs, packaging, or even as a modern text overlay to any background image.
Billie Sight includes Multilingual Options to make your branding globally acceptable.
Includes:
Billie Sight (OTF/TTF/WOFF)
Features:
Standard Ligatures
Stylistic Sets
Multilingual Support (84 language)
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation
Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13316/billie_sight.html
Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/billie-sight/