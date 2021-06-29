Billie Sight - Signature Font

Introducing Billie Sight- A Signature Font

Billie Sight is a modern and elegant handcrafted signature font to embrace your audiences or guests. Every stroke and curve was created to capture the essence of elegance and style. Perfect for social media posts and ads, printed quotes, t-shirt designs, packaging, or even as a modern text overlay to any background image.

Billie Sight includes Multilingual Options to make your branding globally acceptable.

Includes:

Billie Sight (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:

Standard Ligatures

Stylistic Sets

Multilingual Support (84 language)

PUA Encoded

Numerals and Punctuation

Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13316/billie_sight.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/billie-sight/