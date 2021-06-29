Rafij Rahman Rohan

Payine Logo Design: Letter P + Wallet

Payine Logo Design: Letter P + Wallet branding logo design modern gradient technology digital money transfer financial payment app pay payment finance money letter p logo cryptocurrency transaction fintech wallet app banking wallet
Logo design for Payine. Payine is a money management & payment solution company. The concepts combine the letter p + wallet into a modern logo mark. Let me know your thoughts about this logo in the comments.

