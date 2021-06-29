Karol Jan Aguirre

11 Years Codev

11 Years Codev illustration branding graphic design
The artwork portrays 11 years of Web Development Service worldwide. Each icons and elements presents Web Dev and Ui/Ux functions, actions and genres.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
