Mr.Madsen

Pippi behind the mask.

Mr.Madsen
Mr.Madsen
Hire Me
  • Save
Pippi behind the mask. malmö sweden japan art tokyo design illustration pippi reizoko
Download color palette

Working on a collection code named "Hide behind the mask / Swedish Drunk Maffia" where I draw famous Swedish icons, acting the way they want to, hiding behind a mask. Any suggestions for famous and easy recognisable characters from Sweden/the Nordics?

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Mr.Madsen
Mr.Madsen
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Mr.Madsen

View profile
    • Like