Pippi behind the mask.

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Working on a collection code named "Hide behind the mask / Swedish Drunk Maffia" where I draw famous Swedish icons, acting the way they want to, hiding behind a mask. Any suggestions for famous and easy recognisable characters from Sweden/the Nordics?